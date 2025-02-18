 5 drinks that boost vitamin B12

5 drinks that boost vitamin B12

Image Source : Social

One such drink is milk, which not only contains vitamin B12 but also other important nutrients like calcium and protein.

Image Source : Social

Another drink high in vitamin B12 is kefir, a fermented milk beverage that also promotes gut health.

Image Source : Social

For those who prefer plant-based options, fortified soy milk is a great choice as it is enriched with vitamin B12.

Image Source : Social

Additionally, beetroot juice is also fortified with this essential vitamin.

Image Source : Social

Lastly, bone broth is another excellent source of vitamin B12, along with other essential minerals like magnesium and phosphorus.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 foods anaemic patients should eat to boost iron levels

Click to read more..