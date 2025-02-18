5 drinks that boost vitamin B12

One such drink is milk, which not only contains vitamin B12 but also other important nutrients like calcium and protein.
Another drink high in vitamin B12 is kefir, a fermented milk beverage that also promotes gut health.
For those who prefer plant-based options, fortified soy milk is a great choice as it is enriched with vitamin B12.
Additionally, beetroot juice is also fortified with this essential vitamin.
Lastly, bone broth is another excellent source of vitamin B12, along with other essential minerals like magnesium and phosphorus.
