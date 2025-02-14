5 foods anaemic patients should eat to boost iron levels

Spinach is packed with non-heme iron which can be absorbed with the help of vitamin C. Add spinach to your salads, smoothies or sauté it with garlic as a side dish.
Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of non-heme iron and can be easily added to your diet. Sprinkle them on your salads, yoghurt or oatmeal.
Beets are a rich source of non-heme iron and can be consumed raw or cooked. Add them to your salads, soups or juice them for a healthy drink.
Lentils are a rich source of non-heme iron and are easily absorbed when consumed with vitamin C-rich foods. Add lentils to your soups, stews or curries.
Dark chocolate contains non-heme iron and can be a good way to boost your iron levels. Opt for dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content.
Next : 5 daily habits that cause fatty liver
Click to read more..