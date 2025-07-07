What should you eat and avoid during liver infection?

High Fibre Foods: Fibre helps the liver function optimally by aiding digestion and flushing out toxins. Choose leafy greens, carrots, apples, papayas, and beets.
Image Source : Canva
Whole Grains: Brown rice, oats, and whole wheat provide complex carbohydrates and fibre, which prevent fat buildup in the liver and maintain energy levels. However, avoid refined grains like white bread or maida.
Image Source : Canva
Lean Proteins (in Moderation): Protein supports cell repair, including liver cells. Opt for plant proteins (lentils, tofu) and lean animal sources (chicken, fish, egg whites). Avoid high-fat meats or too much protein.
Image Source : Canva
Healthy Fats: Include omega-3 in your diet. Sources like walnuts, flaxseeds, and fatty fish (like salmon) help reduce liver inflammation and fat buildup.
Image Source : Canva
Plenty of Fluids: Staying hydrated helps the liver flush out toxins more effectively. Coconut water also helps maintain electrolyte balance.
Image Source : Canva
Alcohol: Alcohol is directly toxic to liver cells and can worsen infection-related inflammation or lead to liver scarring. Avoid completely during any liver illness.
Image Source : Canva
Fried and Fatty Foods: Greasy foods like pakoras, samosas, or fast food can overload the liver with fat, making it harder to heal. Bake or steam instead of frying.
Image Source : Canva
Sugary Foods & Beverages: Sweets, colas, and desserts can lead to fat accumulation in the liver and promote insulin resistance. Even fruit juices with added sugar should be avoided.
Image Source : Canva
Red Meat and Organ Meat: These are high in saturated fat and cholesterol, making them difficult for the liver to process during infection. Stick to lean proteins like dal or grilled fish.
Image Source : Canva
Highly Processed Foods and Packaged Snacks: Chips, instant noodles, and processed meats often contain preservatives, sodium, and unhealthy fats, all of which burden the liver and should be avoided.
Image Source : Canva
Next : 5 parts of the body where you can have thyroid pain