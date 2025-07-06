5 parts of the body where you can have thyroid pain

Front of the Neck: Pain in the front of the neck is the most direct sign of thyroid inflammation (thyroiditis). The thyroid gland sits just below the Adam’s apple, and swelling or tenderness here can be due to conditions like subacute thyroiditis or Hashimoto’s .
Jaw: Thyroid pain, especially from subacute thyroiditis, can radiate to the jaw. This happens because the thyroid and jaw share common nerve pathways, leading to referred pain even when the jaw itself isn’t the source.
Ears: Thyroid inflammation can sometimes cause ear pain, particularly in the lower parts of the ears. This pain is referred and can feel like an earache, though there’s no actual ear infection.
Throat: People with thyroid pain often describe discomfort or tightness in the throat. This can cause difficulty swallowing, a feeling of pressure, or the sensation of a lump in the throat.
Back of the Neck: Though less common, thyroid-related pain may spread to the back of the neck, particularly if the inflammation is extensive. The pain can be similar to muscle soreness or stiffness in the cervical spine area.
