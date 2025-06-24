What should you do if your blood sugar level is 300?

Prescribed Medication: If you're on insulin or oral diabetes medications, follow your doctor’s instructions for correcting high blood sugar. Do not self-adjust doses without medical guidance unless you're trained to do so.
Avoid Eating Carbohydrates: Don’t eat until your blood sugar stabilises, especially avoid carb-heavy or sugary foods. Eating more carbs can spike your blood sugar even further, worsening the situation.
Test for Ketones: If you have Type 1 diabetes or have symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or stomach pain, check for ketones in your urine. High ketones + high blood sugar = diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which is a life-threatening emergency requiring urgent medical care.
Engage in Light Physical Activity: Mild exercise like walking can help lower blood sugar by using glucose. However, don’t exercise if you have ketones present or feel unwell as it can make things worse in that case.
Drink Plenty of Water: Water helps to flush excess glucose out of your bloodstream through urine and prevents dehydration, which often happens in people with high blood sugar. Avoid sugary drinks as they can make your glucose spike worse.
