Psoriasis vs Eczema: Understanding the difference between the two

Cause and Immune Response: Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition where the immune system triggers excessive skin cell production. Eczema is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors that weaken the skin barrier and trigger inflammation.
Appearance of the Rash: Psoriasis usually shows up as well-defined, thick, silvery-white scales on red plaques. Eczema appears as red, inflamed, dry, or oozing patches and may become crusty or leathery over time.
Common Affected Areas: Psoriasis affects the scalp, elbows, knees, lower back, and nails. Eczema commonly appears on the face, neck, inside of elbows, behind the knees and wrists.
Itching and Discomfort: Eczema is typically very itchy, often severely so. Psoriasis may itch, but the discomfort is more from burning, stinging, or pain due to scaling.
Age of Onset: Eczema usually begins in infancy or early childhood. Psoriasis, on the other hand, develops between ages 15 and 35, though it can occur at any age.
Triggers: Eczema can be triggered by allergens, irritants (like soaps), stress, temperature changes, or infections. Psoriasis triggers include stress, infections (especially strep throat), skin injuries, and certain medications.
Treatment: Eczema is often treated with moisturizers, topical steroids, antihistamines, and avoiding triggers. Psoriasis may need topical treatments, phototherapy, or systemic medications like biologics.
