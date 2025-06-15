5 ways to keep your kidneys healthy

Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water helps the kidneys remove waste and toxins from the blood through urine. Proper hydration also prevents kidney stones and urinary tract infections.
Image Source : Canva
Manage Blood Sugar Levels: High blood sugar from diabetes can damage the small blood vessels in the kidneys over time. Managing sugar intake and monitoring glucose levels helps prevent kidney disease.
Image Source : Canva
Avoid Overuse of Painkillers: Frequent use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), like ibuprofen, can harm kidney tissues, especially when taken in large doses or over long periods.
Image Source : Canva
Monitor Blood Pressure: Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a leading cause of kidney damage. Regular checks and lifestyle adjustments or medications (if needed) can help maintain blood pressure levels.
Image Source : Canva
Exercise Regularly: Physical activity helps manage weight, reduce blood pressure and improve overall cardiovascular health; all of which support kidney health.
Image Source : Canva
Next : 6 common skin conditions in men and how they can take care of them