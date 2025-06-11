6 common skin conditions in men and how they can take care of them

According to Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant Dermatologist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, men experience certain skin issues because of thicker skin, frequent shaving, higher oil production, and more sun exposure. But skincare as a priority isn't common. Here's a brief guide on efficiently dealing with common skin issues.
Acne is prevalent in young men and manifests as blackheads or pimples because of excess oil, hormones, or blocked pores. Wash your face twice a day, do not pick, and use salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide products.
Razor bumps form when shaved hair twists back into the skin, irritating it. Shave in the direction of hair, apply shaving cream, and do not dry shave.
Dandruff leads to an itchy, flaky scalp because of excessive oil or fungal overgrowth. Apply anti-dandruff shampoos with zinc or ketoconazole and avoid over-oiling.
A fungal infection of athlete's foot leads to redness and peeling of skin between the toes. Dry feet well, change socks every day, and apply antifungal powders.
Sun damage and pigment formation are results of exposure to UV without protection. Apply sunscreen daily and use brightening creams such as vitamin C.
Dryness of the skin, particularly during winter, is caused by hot water and hard soaps. Mild soap and frequent moisturising should be used.
