Persistent fatigue that doesn’t improve:
Feeling drained even after proper sleep is a common early sign. An overworked liver struggles to process nutrients efficiently.
Bloating and digestive discomfort:
Frequent bloating after meals is not just holiday indigestion. Liver overload affects fat metabolism and digestion.
Reduced appetite or food aversion:
A stressed liver can dull hunger signals. You may feel full quickly or lose interest in meals.
Dull pain or heaviness on the right side:
A mild ache below the right rib cage is a classic warning sign. It’s often ignored because it isn’t sharp.
Changes in bowel habits:
Liver stress can affect bile flow. This may lead to constipation, pale stools or irregular digestion.
Skin or eye changes:
Yellowish eyes, itchy skin or unexplained breakouts matter. These can signal toxin buildup in the body.
