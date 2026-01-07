 January liver stress: Early warning signs to watch out for

Persistent fatigue that doesn’t improve: Feeling drained even after proper sleep is a common early sign. An overworked liver struggles to process nutrients efficiently.

Bloating and digestive discomfort: Frequent bloating after meals is not just holiday indigestion. Liver overload affects fat metabolism and digestion.

Reduced appetite or food aversion: A stressed liver can dull hunger signals. You may feel full quickly or lose interest in meals.

Dull pain or heaviness on the right side: A mild ache below the right rib cage is a classic warning sign. It’s often ignored because it isn’t sharp.

Changes in bowel habits: Liver stress can affect bile flow. This may lead to constipation, pale stools or irregular digestion.

Skin or eye changes: Yellowish eyes, itchy skin or unexplained breakouts matter. These can signal toxin buildup in the body.

