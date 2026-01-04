 How sunlight shortage affects your mood and mental health

Lower serotonin levels: Sunlight helps the brain produce serotonin, the feel-good hormone. Reduced exposure can lead to low mood and irritability.

Disrupted sleep patterns: Daylight keeps your body clock in sync. Less sunlight can confuse sleep and wake cycles.

Increased risk of seasonal blues: Shorter days are linked to seasonal mood changes. Some people experience sadness, low motivation or withdrawal.

Drop in vitamin D levels: Sunlight is the body’s main source of vitamin D. Low levels are linked to fatigue and mood dips.

Reduced energy and motivation: Less sunlight means slower mental and physical energy. People often feel lethargic and less driven.

Heightened stress sensitivity: Sunlight helps regulate cortisol, the stress hormone. Without enough daylight, stress responses intensify.

