How sunlight shortage affects your mood and mental health

Lower serotonin levels:
Sunlight helps the brain produce serotonin, the feel-good hormone. Reduced exposure can lead to low mood and irritability.
Disrupted sleep patterns:
Daylight keeps your body clock in sync. Less sunlight can confuse sleep and wake cycles.
Increased risk of seasonal blues:
Shorter days are linked to seasonal mood changes. Some people experience sadness, low motivation or withdrawal.
Drop in vitamin D levels:
Sunlight is the body’s main source of vitamin D. Low levels are linked to fatigue and mood dips.
Reduced energy and motivation:
Less sunlight means slower mental and physical energy. People often feel lethargic and less driven.
Heightened stress sensitivity:
Sunlight helps regulate cortisol, the stress hormone. Without enough daylight, stress responses intensify.
