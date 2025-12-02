2. A dull ache or heaviness on the upper right side (where the liver sits) is a frequent symptom. The liver itself doesn’t hurt, but inflammation around it can.
3. Fatty liver is strongly linked to insulin resistance. This makes it harder to lose weight, even with diet and exercise.
4. After eating, many individuals report that they feel as though they have an excess of gas or food weighing down on their stomach. This can happen because the Liver, which aids in digestion by breaking down Fats, may become overloaded, causing sluggish digestion.
5. As the liver becomes overloaded with fat, its ability to break down food and clear out toxins weakens. The result can be mild nausea, a reduced interest in meals, or an early sense of fullness. If these symptoms persist over time, they can lead to unintended changes in weight and nutritional deficiency.
