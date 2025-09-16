7 bad habits your kidneys hate

Not Drinking Enough Water: Kidneys need adequate water to flush out toxins and waste. Chronic dehydration can lead to kidney stones and impaired function over time.
Overusing Painkillers: Frequent use of NSAIDs like ibuprofen can damage kidney tissues and reduce blood flow, increasing the risk of long-term kidney disease.
Too Much Salt in Diet: Excess sodium increases blood pressure, which puts extra strain on the kidneys and makes it harder for them to filter properly.
High Sugar Intake: Consuming too much sugar can cause obesity and diabetes, both of which are major risk factors for kidney damage and chronic kidney disease.
Holding in Urine: Ignoring the urge to urinate puts pressure on the bladder and kidneys, which can lead to infections and kidney stones.
Excessive Alcohol Consumption: Heavy drinking dehydrates the body, raises blood pressure, and produces toxins that the kidneys have to work harder to remove.
Lack of Sleep: Poor sleep affects kidney function by disrupting the body’s natural regulation of blood pressure and waste removal processes.
