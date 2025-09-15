Boosts gut health: Kombucha is rich in probiotics that support healthy digestion. Regular intake helps balance gut bacteria, reducing bloating and improving nutrient absorption.
Strengthens immunity: The antioxidants and probiotics in kombucha help fortify the immune system. A healthier gut also means better defence against infections.
Improves energy levels: Made with tea, kombucha contains small amounts of caffeine and iron. This combination enhances energy and helps fight fatigue naturally.
Supports heart health: Studies suggest kombucha may lower cholesterol and improve good HDL levels. Its antioxidant compounds protect the heart from oxidative stress.
Helps manage weight: Low in calories and rich in probiotics, kombucha supports metabolism. It curbs cravings and aids weight management when part of a balanced diet.
