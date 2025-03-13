Holi is all about colours, laughter, and unforgettable memories—but in the excitement, we often overlook the most delicate part of our body: our eyes. Swipe through to discover seven easy yet essential precautions to protect your eyes and keep the joy going strong.
Image Source : Pixabay
Use organic colours: Choose herbal or natural colours that are free from toxic chemicals. They are not just safer for your skin but also less likely to irritate your eyes if they accidentally get in.
Image Source : Pixabay
Wear protective eyewear: Use UV-protected sunglasses or swim goggles while playing Holi. They act as a barrier between your eyes and harmful colours, dust, and water splashes.
Image Source : Freepik
Avoid contact lenses: If you wear lenses, take a break on Holi day. Colours and water can stick to lenses, which can increase the risk of eye infections and discomfort.
Image Source : iStock
Keep hands off your eyes: Even if colour enters your eyes, resist the urge to rub them. It can scratch your cornea or spread infections. Instead, gently wash them with clean water.
Image Source : iStock
Use coconut or castor oil around eyes: Dabbing a little oil around your eyelids and lashes can create a protective layer which will make it easier to wash off the colour and avoid direct eye contact.
Image Source : Shutterstock
Stay alert around water balloons: Water balloons are fun but risky. A strong hit near the eye can cause trauma. Keep a safe distance or wear protective gear if you happen to be in a balloon zone.
Image Source : Pixabay
Rinse immediately if irritated: If your eyes feel itchy, burning, or red, rinse them immediately with cold water. Avoid any eye drops without medical advice and consult a doctor if discomfort persists.
Image Source : Shutterstock
Next : 5 side effects of taking contraceptive pills