5 side effects of taking contraceptive pills

Nausea and Vomiting: Many women experience nausea and vomiting when they first start taking contraceptive pills. This side effect usually subsides after a few weeks.

Mood Changes: Contraceptive pills can cause mood swings, depression and anxiety in some women. This is due to the hormonal changes caused by the pills.

Weight Gain: Some women may experience weight gain due to water retention and increased appetite. However, this side effect is usually temporary and may subside after a few months.

Risk of Blood Clots: Contraceptive pills can increase the risk of blood clots, especially in women who smoke or have a family history of blood clots. This side effect is rare but can be serious.

Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke: A recent study published in BMJ said that women taking contraceptive pills have a higher risk of heart attack and stroke.

