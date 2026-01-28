2. Difficulty seeing in low light: Struggling to adjust when the lights go down is easy to ignore. You might notice it while driving at night or walking into a dim room. The change feels subtle, so most people brush it off.
3. Blurred vision that comes and goes: Vision that fades in and out is rarely taken seriously at first. One moment things look fine, the next they don’t. Because it settles on its own, it often slips under the radar.
4. Mild eye pain or pressure: This is not sharp pain, more like a quiet heaviness in or around the eye. It can feel like something pushing from behind. Many people assume it is fatigue and move on.
5. Redness of the eyes without obvious cause: Red eyes are usually blamed on lack of sleep or dryness. But when redness keeps returning without irritation or discharge, it deserves attention. Especially if it shows up alongside other changes.
