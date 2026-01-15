Living in polluted cities? Dr Randeep Guleria’s practical tips to protect your lungs

At India TV’s Pollution Ka Solution Conclave in New Delhi, one message stood out clearly. Former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria explained how daily habits can help reduce its impact.
Stop smoking and vaping:
Smoking or vaping adds further damage to already compromised airways.
Practice breathing exercises:
Pranayama and controlled breathing techniques can support lung capacity.
Eat a healthy, balanced diet:
Green leafy vegetables and fresh fruits support immunity and lung health.
Prioritise sleep hygiene:
Quality sleep allows the body to repair daily damage from pollution.
Use masks when needed:
On high-AQI days or in traffic-heavy areas, masks offer protection.
Stay well hydrated:
Adequate fluid intake supports respiratory function.
