Half of all people living with diabetes are unaware they have it. This silent condition often develops without obvious symptoms until complications arise. Here are signs that suggest you should get tested.

Image Source : Pexels

Frequent urination: If you find yourself visiting the bathroom more often, especially at night, it could be a sign of high blood sugar. Increased thirst usually follows.

Image Source : Freepik

Unexplained weight loss: Sudden or unexplained weight loss, despite normal eating habits, may indicate the body isn’t using glucose properly for energy.

Image Source : Pexels

Constant fatigue: Feeling exhausted even after rest can be linked to poorly managed blood sugar. When cells don’t get glucose, energy levels drop sharply

Image Source : Pexels

Slow healing wounds: If cuts and bruises take unusually long to heal, it could be a warning sign of diabetes. Poor circulation and high sugar levels delay recovery.

Image Source : Pexels

Blurred vision: Fluctuating sugar levels can cause swelling in the eye lens, leading to blurred or distorted vision. This may improve with treatment.

Image Source : Pexels

Tingling in hands or feet: Nerve damage from uncontrolled diabetes can cause tingling, numbness, or burning sensations in extremities. This is an early sign of neuropathy.

Image Source : Pexels

