Frequent urination: If you find yourself visiting the bathroom more often, especially at night, it could be a sign of high blood sugar. Increased thirst usually follows.
Image Source : Freepik
Unexplained weight loss: Sudden or unexplained weight loss, despite normal eating habits, may indicate the body isn’t using glucose properly for energy.
Image Source : Pexels
Constant fatigue: Feeling exhausted even after rest can be linked to poorly managed blood sugar. When cells don’t get glucose, energy levels drop sharply
Image Source : Pexels
Slow healing wounds: If cuts and bruises take unusually long to heal, it could be a warning sign of diabetes. Poor circulation and high sugar levels delay recovery.
Image Source : Pexels
Blurred vision: Fluctuating sugar levels can cause swelling in the eye lens, leading to blurred or distorted vision. This may improve with treatment.
Image Source : Pexels
Tingling in hands or feet: Nerve damage from uncontrolled diabetes can cause tingling, numbness, or burning sensations in extremities. This is an early sign of neuropathy.
Image Source : Pexels
Next : Why skipping dentist visits may risk your heart?