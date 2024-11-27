 6 tips to heal cold sores

Firstly, it is important to keep the affected area clean and dry to prevent the spread of the virus.

Secondly, applying ice or a cold compress can help alleviate pain and reduce swelling.

Thirdly, over-the-counter creams or ointments can help speed up the healing process.

Fourthly, taking oral antiviral medications can also help in reducing the severity and duration of cold sores.

Additionally, it is crucial to avoid touching or picking at the cold sore as this can worsen the infection and spread it to other parts of the body.

Finally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and managing stress levels can boost the immune system and prevent recurring outbreaks.

