5 silent symptoms of heart attack you should know

Dizziness: If you suddenly feel the room to be spinning and your vision fading, it could be a silent sign of a heart attack. You might also feel that you are not steady on your feet.
Shortness of breath: There are several causes of shortness of breath and hence, it can be a symptom of different diseases. However, if you have shortness of breath along with tightening in the chest, with or without discomfort, it can be a silent sign of a heart attack.
Nausea, indigestion: If you suffer from indigestion, nausea or vomiting, it can be a sign of a heart attack. You must not dismiss these symptoms and seek medical help.
Discomfort in other body parts: Heart attack not only affects your heart but other parts of the body as well. You might have pain or discomfort in other body parts such as arms, back, neck, jaws and stomach among others
Cold sweats: One silent symptom of a heart attack is profuse sweating or a cold sweat. If you experience any of these suddenly regardless of the outside temperature, you should seek medical help.
