5 short-term effects of pollution on health

Air pollution can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, leading to symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and sore throat.
Secondly, it can trigger or worsen respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), making it difficult for individuals to breathe properly.
Thirdly, air pollution can also hurt the cardiovascular system, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Additionally, exposure to polluted air can cause headaches, dizziness, and fatigue, affecting one's daily activities and productivity.
Finally, air pollution can also aggravate allergies and skin conditions, leading to itching, rashes, and other skin irritations.
