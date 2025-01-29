 5 potential causes of Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Viral Infections: Common triggers include respiratory viruses like influenza and COVID-19.

Bacterial Infections: Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria linked to food poisoning, is a major cause.

Vaccinations: In rare cases, certain vaccines may trigger an immune response leading to GBS.

Surgery: Some cases have been reported after major surgical procedures.

Autoimmune Triggers: Underlying immune system disorders may contribute to the condition.

