 5 common symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome

First Symptom: A tingling sensation in the fingers, toes, ankles, or wrists.

Second Symptom: Weakness in the legs that radiates to the upper body.

Third Symptom: Difficulty walking or climbing stairs.

Fourth Symptom: Difficulty moving the face, notably when speaking, chewing, or swallowing.

Fifth Symptom: Double vision or difficulty moving the eyes.

