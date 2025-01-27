5 common symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome

First Symptom: A tingling sensation in the fingers, toes, ankles, or wrists.
Second Symptom: Weakness in the legs that radiates to the upper body.
Third Symptom: Difficulty walking or climbing stairs.
Fourth Symptom: Difficulty moving the face, notably when speaking, chewing, or swallowing.
Fifth Symptom: Double vision or difficulty moving the eyes.
