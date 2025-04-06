5 home remedies to get relief from gas and acidity in morning

Warm Lemon Water: Start your day with a glass of warm water mixed with fresh lemon juice. It helps balance stomach acids and promotes digestion.
Ginger Tea: Sip on ginger tea to soothe the digestive tract and reduce bloating and acidity.
Fennel Seeds: Chew a teaspoon of fennel seeds or make fennel tea to relieve gas and improve digestion.
Aloe Vera Juice: Drink a small amount of aloe vera juice (without added sugar) to reduce inflammation and soothe the stomach lining.
Yogurt with Mint: Have a bowl of plain yoghurt with a sprinkle of fresh mint leaves to cool down acidity and aid digestion.
