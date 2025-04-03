 5 drinks that help detox your liver

Chamomile tea can be consumed to detoxify the liver. This drink reduces liver inflammation. It also provides antioxidants to the body, which also eliminates free radicals that damage the liver.

Drinking Aloe Vera Juice is especially beneficial for the liver. It removes the dirty toxins accumulated in the liver, and its anti-inflammatory properties are effective in reducing inflammation.

A pineapple and kale smoothie can help detoxify your liver. To make a smoothie, mix banana ingredients, pineapple, coconut water and a little lemon juice and grind it.

Cucumber and mint water also has a good effect in removing toxins from the body. This drink detoxifies the liver and provides hydration to the body.

Instead of drinking only orange juice, grate ginger and add it to it. This drink detoxifies the liver and also provides hydration.

