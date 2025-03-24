5 common morning symptoms of diabetes

If you feel very tired and weak as soon as you wake up in the morning, then you may have diabetes.
Do you also have blurred vision in the morning? If yes, then you should be careful. Your vision can be badly affected due to high blood sugar.
Do you feel tremors in your hands? If yes, then for your information, let us tell you that trembling hands can be a symptom of diabetes.
After waking up in the morning, some symptoms of high blood sugar levels are also seen in the urine. Such as the colour of urine is dark yellow or frequent urination.
Feeling very thirsty early in the morning can also prove to be a sign of an incurable disease like diabetes.
