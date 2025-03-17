Nose breathing vs mouth breathing: Which is better for the respiratory system?

Nose breathing involves inhaling and exhaling through the nose, while mouth breathing involves taking in air through the mouth.
Both methods have their benefits and drawbacks, but nose breathing is considered to be the better option for the respiratory system.
Nose breathing helps to protect the respiratory system from harmful particles and keeps the airway moist, preventing irritation and inflammation.
In contrast, mouth breathing bypasses these protective mechanisms and allows for unfiltered air to enter the lungs, increasing the risk of respiratory infections.
Additionally, nose breathing requires us to take slower and deeper breaths, promoting proper oxygenation of the blood and improving overall lung function.
On the other hand, mouth breathing often leads to shallow and rapid breaths, which can cause shortness of breath and fatigue.
Therefore, it is crucial to practice nose breathing as much as possible to maintain a healthy respiratory system.
