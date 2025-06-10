5 foods to avoid during urinary infection

Caffeinated Drinks: Coffee, tea, and energy drinks can irritate the bladder lining and increase urgency and discomfort.
Spicy Foods: Chili peppers, hot sauces, and spicy meals can aggravate the urinary tract and intensify burning sensations.
Citrus Fruits: Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are acidic and may worsen bladder irritation and frequency.
Artificial Sweeteners: Found in diet sodas and sugar-free snacks, these can trigger bladder spasms and worsen symptoms.
Alcohol: Alcohol dehydrates the body, concentrates urine, and irritates the bladder—making it harder to recover from a UTI.
