5 Ayurvedic medicinal leaves to lower uric acid levels

Giloy Leaf (Tinospora cordifolia): Known for its detoxifying properties, Giloy helps flush out excess uric acid and supports liver and kidney function.
Neem Leaf (Azadirachta indica): Neem has strong anti-inflammatory and purifying effects, which help reduce uric acid accumulation in the blood.
Coriander Leaves (Coriandrum sativum): These aromatic leaves act as a natural diuretic, promoting uric acid excretion through urine.
Bael Leaf (Aegle marmelos): Bael leaves support digestive health and help in maintaining a healthy metabolism, which can reduce uric acid production.
Betel Leaf (Piper betle): Betel leaves stimulate digestion and detoxification, aiding the body in removing excess uric acid.
