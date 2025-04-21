 5 Ayurvedic medicinal leaves to lower uric acid levels

5 Ayurvedic medicinal leaves to lower uric acid levels

Image Source : Social

Giloy Leaf (Tinospora cordifolia): Known for its detoxifying properties, Giloy helps flush out excess uric acid and supports liver and kidney function.

Image Source : Social

Neem Leaf (Azadirachta indica): Neem has strong anti-inflammatory and purifying effects, which help reduce uric acid accumulation in the blood.

Image Source : Social

Coriander Leaves (Coriandrum sativum): These aromatic leaves act as a natural diuretic, promoting uric acid excretion through urine.

Image Source : Social

Bael Leaf (Aegle marmelos): Bael leaves support digestive health and help in maintaining a healthy metabolism, which can reduce uric acid production.

Image Source : Social

Betel Leaf (Piper betle): Betel leaves stimulate digestion and detoxification, aiding the body in removing excess uric acid.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 home remedies to cure food poisoning

Click to read more..