5 daily habits that cause fatty liver

Consuming High-Sugar Drinks: Drinking sugary beverages like soda, sports drinks and sweetened teas and coffee can lead to insulin resistance, inflammation and fat accumulation in the liver.
Eating Processed and Fried Foods: Regularly consuming processed and fried foods high in unhealthy fats, salt and sugar can cause inflammation, oxidative stress and liver damage.
Drinking Excessive Alcohol: Consuming high amounts of alcohol can cause liver inflammation, scarring and fat accumulation.
Sedentary Lifestyle: Lack of physical activity can contribute to insulin resistance, weight gain and liver fat accumulation.
Not Getting Enough Sleep: Poor sleep quality and duration can disrupt hormones that regulate glucose and lipid metabolism, leading to insulin resistance, inflammation and liver fat accumulation.
