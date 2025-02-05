 Who is Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyay?

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is getting married to his long time girlfriend Neelam Upadhyay.

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that her brother and sister-in-law met on a dating app.

This is the same app in which Priyanka Chopra herself is an investor. While revealing about this, Priyanka Chopra also narrated a funny anecdote.

Priyanka told that her brother thanked her for becoming a matchmaker. She had just come to India with this app that her brother fell in love with it.

Priyanka Chopra's future sister-in-law Neelam is a heroine of Tamil and Telugu movies. Neelam entered the entertainment industry with MTV Style Check.

Neelam made her debut with the Telugu film Mr.7. After this she appeared in an action 3D movie.

Siddharth and Neelam were first seen in Ambani's Ganesh Puja in the year 2019. From here the news of love between the two gained momentum.

