Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's on-screen parents in Nadaaniyan

Debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor will soon be seen in the Netflix film 'Nadaaniyan'.
The first song of the film's music album, titled 'Ishq Mein', was released recently.
On Tuesday, Dharmatic Entertainment introduced the actors who will play the parents of both the lead characters.
Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj are playing the parents of Ibrahim's character. With Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, 'Mohabbatein''s blue-eyed actor Jugal Hansraj is making a comeback on the big screen.
On the other hand, Sunil Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary will play Khushi's parents in the film.
The story of a South Delhi girl, a middle-class overachiever boy will be shown in 'Nadaaniyan'.
The film's release date has not been released yet. For the first time, Ibrahim and Khushi will be seen together on screen.
