 Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's on-screen parents in Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's on-screen parents in Nadaaniyan

Image Source : X

Debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor will soon be seen in the Netflix film 'Nadaaniyan'.

Image Source : X

The first song of the film's music album, titled 'Ishq Mein', was released recently.

Image Source : X

On Tuesday, Dharmatic Entertainment introduced the actors who will play the parents of both the lead characters.

Image Source : X

Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj are playing the parents of Ibrahim's character. With Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, 'Mohabbatein''s blue-eyed actor Jugal Hansraj is making a comeback on the big screen.

Image Source : X

On the other hand, Sunil Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary will play Khushi's parents in the film.

Image Source : X

The story of a South Delhi girl, a middle-class overachiever boy will be shown in 'Nadaaniyan'.

Image Source : X

The film's release date has not been released yet. For the first time, Ibrahim and Khushi will be seen together on screen.

Image Source : X

Next : Anuja, Mrs to The Mehta Boys, OTT releases of the week

Click to read more..