Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh to Ajay Devgn, actors who portrayed Maratha warrior on screen

Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. The tells the saga of the bravery of the warriors of the Maratha Empire under the leader of Shivaji's son.
The film Tanhaji tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Subedar Tanhaji, who sacrificed his life to protect the Maratha Empire. In the film Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn played the role of Subedar Tanhaji and Kajol was seen in the role of Tanhaji's wife in the film. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was played by Sharad Kelkar.
Arjun Kapoor's 2019 film Panipat deals with the story of the bravery of Sadashiv Bhau, a great warrior of the Maratha Empire, who attained martyrdom while fighting the army of Ahmed Shah Abdali.
Ranveer Singh played the role of Peshwa Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Mahesh Manjrekar played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy. The 2009 Marathi film was produced by Sanjay Chhabria along with Ashwami Manjrekar and directed by Santosh Ramdas Manjrekar.
Shivrayancha Chhava released in the year 2024, was a Marathi film. This film also shows the bravery and reign of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Bhushan Patil played the role of Sambhaji in the film.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for his Marathi debut. He will be seen in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming Marathi movie Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.
