Remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose through these 5 impactful films | Parakram Diwas 2025
Image Source : File Image
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero - Released in 2004, the war film is directed by ace filmmaker Shyam Benegal and focuses on Netaji's disagreement with Mahatma Gandhi and his escapade act to Germany.
Image Source : IMDb
Subhas Chandra (1966) - As per IMDb, this film is based on the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose from a child to a great patriotic leader.
Image Source : IMDb
Gumnami (2019) - The film centres around the theory about the possibility of Gumnami Baba being Netaji himself. It is originally a Bengali-language film.
Image Source : IMDb
Samadhi (1950) - The film revolves around one of Netaji's INA soldier's life and his struggle to give up his personal life for the country. The film is directed by Ramesh Saigal.
Image Source : IMDb
Bose: Dead/Alive (2017) - Starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, the historical drama nine-episode series revolves around Netaji's mysterious death circumstances. It is directed by Ektaa Kapoor.
Image Source : IMDb
