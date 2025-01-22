 6 lesser-known facts about Namrata Shirodkar | Birthday Special

6 lesser-known facts about Namrata Shirodkar | Birthday Special

The actress is celebrating her 53rd birthday today, January 22, 2025.

She made her Bollywood debut in 1977 as a child artist in Shirdi Ke Sai Baba.

In 1993, she won the Femina Miss India Universe title.

She got married to one of Tollywood's popular actors, Mahesh Babu, in 2005.

Her sister Shilpa Shirodkar is also a well-known actress. Her grandmother Meenakshi Shirodkar is also a popular name in the Marathi film industry.

As per IMDb, Namrata was engaged to Deepak Shetty in 1999.

Not many know that Kenya Moore, who was Miss USA in 1993, was Namrata's roommate at Miss Universe.

