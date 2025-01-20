Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has multiple releases in 2024. This year as well, the actor has a string of films lined. Let's have a look at Ajay's upcoming filmography here.
Currently, Ajay Devgn's Azaad is running in theatres. The actor is the supporting role in this film, while debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are in the lead roles.
Apart from Azaad, the actor will next be seen in Raid 2. The film features Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.
Apart from that, Ajay's 2019 film De De Pyaar De will also return with its sequel. However, the cast of this film has not been announced yet.
Another sequel! Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Son Of Sardaar 2. However, it remains to see whether the film will release this year or in 2026.
In an interview, Ajay Devgn had confirmed that he is directing a film that features Akshay Kumar. The Singham actor will be seen once again after the 2024 film Singham Again.
Rohit Shetty had also confirmed that he is working on the script of Golmaal 5. Hence, this film will also feature Ajay Devgn.
