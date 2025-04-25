Tum Hi Ho to Kesariya: 8 award-winning songs of Arijit Singh

Arijit won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2014 for the song 'Tum Hi Ho' from the movie Aashiqui 2. The lyrics of this song are penned by Mithoon under the label of T-Series.
Singer Arijit Singh received a Filmfare Award for the song Sooraj Dooba Hai from the 2019's movie Roy. The lyrics of this song are penned by Kumaar. The song features Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranbir Kapoor.
Arijit won the Filmfare Award for the song Roke Na Ruke Naina for the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2018. The music of this song is given by Amaal Mallik and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.
The song 'Soch Na Sake' from the movie Airlift is sung by Amaal Malik, Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The song is adapted from B Praak, Jaani and Hardy Sandhu's song 'Soch'. Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar won the Global Indian Music Awards for this song along in Best Duet category.
Arijit Singh won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song 'Ae Watan' from the film Raazi. The music is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics of this song are penned by Gulzar.
Arijit Singh won the Stardust Awards for Best Playback Singer category for the song 'Channa Mereya' from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The music is given by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song features Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.
Kalank Nahi, or the title track of the Kalank from the Bollywood movie Kalank, is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics of this song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by Pritam. Arijit won the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer - Male in 2020.
Arijit Singh won the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer - Male for the song 'Kesariya' from the movie Brahmastra. It features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Additional vocals in the song are given by Nikhita Gandhi. The song is composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
