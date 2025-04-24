5 must-watch Oscar-winning documentaries on OTT

My Octopus Teacher won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2021. It is directed and written by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed. The nature documentary has an IMDb rating of 8.1 and is available to watch on Netflix.
American Factory is directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert. The documentary won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2020. With an IMDb rating of 7.4, it is available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.
The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short category in 2023. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, this documentary short film is available to stream on Netflix. The story follows the life of Bomman and Bellie, who devote their lives to taking care of an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.
Directed by Bryan Fogel, the documentary film 'Icarus' won the Oscar for the Best Documentary Feature category in 2018. The film stars Bryan Fogel, Dave Zabriskie and Don Catlin and is available to stream on Netflix.
Free Solo is about an American rock climber, Alex Honnold, who climbs El Capitan in Yosemite National Park alone without a rope. It is available to watch on Hotstar.
