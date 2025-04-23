Spirited Away to Ponyo: 5 highest rated Studio Ghibli films on IMDb

With an IMDb rating of 8.6, Spirited Away is about a 10-year-old girl, Chihiro, who accidentally enters the world ruled by gods, witches and spirits where humans are turned into beasts. The film is available to stream on Netflix.
Princess Mononoke is an action-adventure epic that follows the story of a young warrior, Ashitaka, who is trying to cure himself from a curse, gets involved in the conflict between two clans, i.e., the people of Iron Town and Princess Mononoke. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.3 and is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.
My Neighbor Totoro is considered a feel-good movie because of its heartwarming story. The film follows the story of two girls who move to the country with their father, waiting for their mother to recover. While exploring their new home, they befriend playful spirits in their house. Critics have given 8.1 stars out of 10 on IMDb.
Howl's Moving Castle is a story about a young woman who is cursed with an old body by a witch. Her only way to break the spell lies in the ever-moving castle in the hills. Hayao Miyazaki's film has an IMDb rating of 8.2 and is available to stream on Netflix.
Ponyo follows the story of a five-year-old boy who rescues a goldfish trapped in a bottle. The goldfish, who is the daughter of a wizard, desires to become a human after falling in love with him. The film was released in 2008 and has an IMDb rating of 7.6. It is available to stream on Netflix.
