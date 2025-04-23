6 feel-good shows to binge-watch on OTT

This is a poignant and painfully relatable tale about Veer and Sameera, two heartbroken souls who unexpectedly find themselves tangled in each other’s lives. 'Broken But Beautiful' perfectly captures the messiness of moving on, the denial, the rebounds, and those fleeting moments of unexpected connection. It’s raw, a little heavy, but ultimately full of hope.
This modern-day millennial romance follows Dhruv and Kavya as they stumble through adulting, long-distance, and relationship hiccups. With an IMDb rating of 8.2, 'Little Things' is available to stream on Netflix.
When you’re in a low place, sometimes you just need a goofy sitcom with a lot of heart. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, 'How I Met Your Mother' is a romantic comedy sitcom that revolves around a man named Ted Mosby and his group of friends in New York City's Manhattan.
'Modern Love Mumbai' is the adaptation of the American anthology series Modern Love. The romantic-comedy show follows six different stories set in Mumbai. From unrequited crushes to complicated marriages, every episode is a gentle exploration of human connection, proving that love in all its forms has the power to heal.
Period drama, scandal, stolen glances, and passionate romance. 'Bridgerton' is delightfully over the top and exactly what you need to escape your own love life. With its dreamy visuals, swoon-worthy leads, and Lady Whistledown’s juicy gossip, it’s a comforting reminder that heartbreak is as old as time.
If you like your drama layered and unapologetic, 'Made In Heaven' delivers. Set against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings, this series subtly unpacks broken relationships, societal hypocrisy, and the pursuit of self-worth. It’s indulgent, emotionally rich, and will leave you rooting for second chances.
