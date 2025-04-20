5 viral Pakistani songs you can't stop playing

The song 'Maand' is well received by the audience as the official lyric video of this song has gathered over 15 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Bayaan, Hasan Raheem and Rovalio.
Image Source : Spotify
The song 'Ishq' is sung by Amir Ameer, Faheem Abdullah and Rauhan Malik. Released in 2024, the song is a part of the album Lost;Found and is available to stream on several platforms, including Spotify and JioSaavn.
Image Source : JioSaavn
Another viral song is the Punjabi language song 'Jhol' sung by Annural Khalid, Maanu, Abdullah Siddiqui and Asfand, featured in Coke Studio Pakistan Season 15 in 2024.
Image Source : JioSaavn
The 'Tere Naal' song is a part of the album 'Safar' from the Pakistani band 'Bayaan'. This song is composed by Asfar Hussain, Sanah Moidutty and Vaibhav Pani under the Sony Music Entertainment Middle East label. It is available to stream on various platforms, including Apple Music, SoundCloud and Spotify.
Image Source : Instagram
From Instagram reels to the Top 50 Pakistan playlist on Spotify, the 'Pal Pal' song from Afusic is all over the internet. Produced by AliSoomroMusic, the song was released on February 18, 2025 and has garnered over 26 million views on YouTube.
Image Source : Spotify
Next : A look at 5 web series based on real life court cases