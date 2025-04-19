A look at 5 web series based on real-life court cases

Created by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is based on the Nirbhaya case, which follows the investigation done by the Delhi Police into finding the men who committed this crime. The show is available to stream on Netflix and has an IMDb rating of 8.5.
Trial by Fire is based on the 1997 Upahar Cinema case, where 59 people were choked to death due to smoke caused by fire. With an IMDb rating of 7.7, it features Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande and Punit Tiwari in the lead roles.
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is based on the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who took the stock market to new heights. With an IMDb rating of 9.2, the show is available on the SonyLiv platform.
Netflix's show Maamla Legal Hai is loosely inspired by true cases. The comedy-drama series created by Sameer Saxena features Ravi Kishan, Naila Grrewal and Nidhi Bisht in the main cast. The show has an 8 out of 10 stars rating on IMDb.
The Trial is a Hindi adaptation of the American show, 'The Good Wife', which is inspired by real-life events. The legal drama features Kajol, Kubbra Sait and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles.
