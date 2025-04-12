A look at 6 actors who played Hanuman over the years

Nirbhay Wadhwa played the role of Lord Hanuman in Srimad Ramayan. The epic drama TV series is available to stream on the SonyLiv platform.
Raj Mange played the role of Hanuman in the TV series - Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali. The TV drama also features Khushi Khan, Kapil Singh Lalwani and Raj Premi in lead roles.
Aan Tiwari is currently playing the role of Maruti in the SonyLiv TV series, 'Veer Hanuman - Bolo Bajrang Bali Ki Jai'.
Ekagra Dwivedi played the role of Hanuman in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. The series also stars Jiten Lalwani, Manish Bishla and Sneha Wagh in pivotal roles.
Indian wrestler-turned-actor Danish Akhtar Saifi played the role of Hanuman in the popular TV series, Siya Ke Ram. The epic drama is available on JioHotstar.
Vindu Dara Singh played the character of Lord Hanuman in Sony TV's show, Jai Veer Hanuman. The TV show was aired in 1995.
