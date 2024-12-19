Triptii Dimri vs Deepika Padukone: Comparison of 2024 films and box office results
Image Source : FIle Image
Kareena Kapoor began 2024 with a female-centric film titled The Crew, also starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. The film was successful both commercially and critically. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 81.95 crore in its theatrical run.
Image Source : IMDb
On the other hand, Triptti after the massive success of Animal in 2023 began her new year with Bad Newz. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. It was a moderate success at the box office and minted Rs 64.53 crore nett in India.
Image Source : IMDb
Kareena's next film of the year was The Buckingham Murders, which was a crime thriller. Though the film failed to churn out big at the box office but Kareena garnered much praise for her performance as an investigative detective. It minted just Rs 10.54 crore nett in India.
Image Source : IMDb
Triptii's next film was Rajkummar Rao-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (VVKWWV). The romantic comedy filck was a moderate success and churned Rs 42.09 crore in its theatrical run.
Image Source : IMDb
Kareena Kapoor ended her 2024 with a mega-blockbuster, Singham Again. The multi-starrer actioner was released on the occasion of Diwali and collected Rs 247.81 crore nett in India, despite facing competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was also simultaneously released in cinemas.
Image Source : IMDb
Triptii also ended her year on a positive note with mega-blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Its nett India collections stood at Rs 260.03 crore after 50 days of theatrical run. The horror comedy also starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in key roles.
Image Source : IMDb
Next : Yearender 2024: Akshay Kumar in Stree 2 to Salman Khan in Singham Again, best cameos of 2024