Yearender 2024: Akshay Kumar in Stree 2 to Salman Khan in Singham Again, best cameos of 2024

Dulquer Salmaan in Kalki 2898 AD - Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan played the role of a mentor of young Prabhas.
Sivakarthikeyan in GOAT - Sivakarthikeyan appeared in a cameo role as a cricketer in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).
SS Rajamouli in Kalki 2898 AD - One of the most surprising special appearances of this year was of filmmaker SS Rajamouli in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.
Vijay Deverakonda in Kalki 2898 AD - Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of Arjuna, from Mahabharata in Kalki 2898 AD.
Salman Khan in Singham Again - Another exciting cameo of 2024 was of 'Chulbul Pandey' Salman Khan in Singham Again.
Varun Dhawan in Stree 2 - Reprising his role as 'Bhediya',
Tamannaah Bhatia in Stree 2 - The diva had an extended cameo in the film apart from a special song 'Aaj Ki Raat'.
Akshay Kumar in Stree 2 - Akshay Kumar surprised everyone, who watched the film in theatre with his appearance. He will be playing the lead antagonist in the next installment.
