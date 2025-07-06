Times when R Madhavan played romantic guy on screen, films to watch before Aap Jaisa Koi

R Madhavan got recognition for his role in the 2001 Bollywood film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. In this romantic comedy film, he played the role of Madhav Shastri aka Maddy. The film also features Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.
The Bollywood film 'Tanu Weds Manu' was well received by the audience upon its release. The Hindi-language film features Kangana Ranaut and Gunnit Kaur in the pivotal roles. It can be watched on the OTT streaming platform, Zee 5.
The Tamil-language romantic drama film 'Maara' features R Madhavan as Maara and Shraddha Srinath as Paaru in the lead roles. Directed by Dhilip Kumar, the romantic adventure film is available to stream on Prime Video.
In the 2012 film, 'Jodi Breakers', R Madhavan played the love interest of Bipasha Basu. The romantic comedy film was directed by Ashwini Chaudhary. Apart from R Madhavan and Bipasha Basu, the film stars Helen, Tarana Raja, Kubbra Sait, and Omi Vaidya in the lead roles.
The Telugu-language film 'Om Shanti' is directed by Prakash Dantuluri. The romantic drama film stars Navdeep and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. However, R Madhavan's character RJ Maddy played the love interest of Aditi Sharma aka Anjali.
R Madhavan will be next seen in Netflix's romantic drama film 'Aap Jaisa Koi' alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Vivek Soni's directorial is set to be released on July 11, 2025, on the streaming platform.
