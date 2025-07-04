Prime Video yet again give a makeover to Panchayat cast | Sport look out
Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 4, 2025, dropped the Pickleball-themed photoshoot on various social media platforms.
This series revolves around the story of an engineering graduate named Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), who gets a government job as a Panchayat secretary in the remote village of Uttar Pradesh.
Sanvikaa can be seen playing the role of Rinki, who is the love interest of Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek Tripathi in this comedy drama series.
Chandan Roy can be seen as Vikas Shukla, who is the office assistant and works at the Panchayat office in the village of Phulera.
Veteran actress Neena Gupta portrays the role of Manju Devi (Pradhan) in the comedy series 'Panchayat'.
This series also features well-known actress Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi, wife of Bhushan Sharma aka Banrakas (role played by Durgesh Kumar)
Durgesh Kumar plays the role of Bhushan Sharma, who is also referred to as Banrakas in the hit comedy show 'Panchayat'.
Binod from the hit dialogue 'Dekh Raha Hai Binod' is played by actor Ashok Pathak in this series.
