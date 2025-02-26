Time when Prajakta Koli rocked traditional look

Social media influencer, actor and now writer of a famous book, Prajakta Koli got married to Vrishank Kanal on Tuesday.
She opted for a green lehenga for her Mehendi function! This was a customised ensemble by Anita Dogre
The newlyweds had a white haldi ceremony in Karjat, Maharashtra.
Prajakta Koli wore her mother's traditional Maharashtrian saree for the sangeet ceremony.
Lastly, she wore Anita Dogre designed lehenga on her wedding with Vrishank.
Prajakta and Vrishank have been together for 13 years. When Prajakta was 18 years old and Vrishank was 22 years old, they both met. These 13 years were full of ups and downs for both, but their love kept overcoming these problems.
She was last seen in the Netflix series Mismatched season 3. She also played Varun Dhawan's sister in Jug Jugg Jiyoo.
Prajakta started her career as a YouTuber with her channel Mostly Sane.
