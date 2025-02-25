Shahid Kapoor's 7 underrated gems | Birthday Special

Dil Maange More: December 2004 film features Ayesha Takia opposite Shahid. The film gives a taste of three love stories in one film.
Waah! Life Ho Toh Aisi: The December 2005 release features Amrita Rao and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles apart from our birthday boy.
36 China Town: This April 2006 marks one of Shahid's brilliant early works in the comedy genre. The film also features Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Kismat Connection: The July 2008 film features Vidya Balan opposite Shahid. While the film didn't do much at the box office, it brought back Shahid in a romantic movie, which definitely soothes the eyes.
Rangoon: Vishal Bharadwaj directed this February 2017 release also featuring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.
Jersey: The April 2022 release was the Hindi remake of Nani's movie with the same name. Mrunal Thakur featured opposite Shahid in this film.
Bloody Daddy: The OTT film released in June 2023, gave the audience to witness one of Shahid's Badass roles.
