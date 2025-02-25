 YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on February 25.

She opted for a traditional Maharashtrian bridal look on her big day. Reportedly, the YouTuber wore her mother's saree on the wedding night.

Vrishank Khanal opted for a black sherwani and didn't ditch his glasses even on the wedding day.

The couple dated for 13 years before tying the knot.

A look at their mehendi photos. The newly weds opted for a white Mehendi function amid all glitters and shimmers.

Prajakta's future husband Vrishank Khanal is a lawyer by profession and belongs to Nepal. Their love story started in college. They have been together since then.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal wore Anita Dongre-designed outfits for their mehndi function.

Prajakta shared her engagement photos last year. The wedding functions of Prajakta Koli and Vrishank were held in Karjat.

Prajakta played the role of Varun Dhawan's sister in Dharma Productions' Jug Jug Jio film.

